I’ll fess up at this point and admit that I am a proud, 16-year veteran of MPT, or as it was called back in the old days, the Maryland Center for Public Broadcasting. My first job there was in 1971 at its initial station and broadcast hub in Owings Mills, Channel 67. A recently minted product of the University of Maryland’s Radio-TV-Film Department, I was hired to work as an assistant producer on a series of programs designed to teach teachers how to use television in the classroom. In these pre-internet days, TV gave teachers a unique window on the world through which students could “visit” the state’s many notable and historic landmarks, learn language arts via clever skits, or even master calculus as explained by master teachers.