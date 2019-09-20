Batavick: Trump’s GOP a personality cult, party of obstruction and vetoes

The national Republican Party has run aground. Some of the most prominent conservative columnists of the last 20 years, like George Will, David Brooks, Jennifer Rubin, and Michael Gerson, have abandoned the Trump-captained ship. Anyone who remains aboard has either decided to look away until the 2020 election or is a die-hard partisan who will accept any level of behavior from a president who has proven to be incompetent, incorrigible, amoral, barely articulate, slothful, and perhaps psychologically unstable. How can anyone listen to his nonsensical and often fallacious rally rants and think they are befitting of the leader of the free world?