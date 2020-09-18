Batavick: A child of the Sixties defends the decade | COMMENTARY

I am a coreligionist of Barr’s and a proud product of 16 years of Catholic education but blaming the Sixties for all of today’s ills is misguided. I’d wager the clergy’s sexual abuse has been going on since the fourth century monastery movement, if not before. The urges and impulses of human nature have not changed over the millennia, and abuse thrives in closed, protected societies. In January we learned of patterns of abuse in the Amish community, following an exposé in “Cosmopolitan.”