Batavick: Museum a stark reminder of America’s Original Sin, Washington’s legacy and ‘a covenant with death’

Meanwhile, back to old George. Throughout Washington’s esteemed career, his personal assistant and slave, William Lee, was by his side to comb his long hair and tie it behind his head, empty his chamber pot, and hand him his telescope or the reins to a back-up horse during the terror of battle. Washington purchased the teen-aged Lee in 1768 for the enormous sum of 61 pounds and 15 shillings — over $5,000 today. Lee remained beside Washington throughout the eight years of the Revolutionary War, including the brutal winter at Valley Forge and the siege of Yorktown. He lived in immediate danger, especially during those instances when Washington had two horses shot out from under him and four bullets ripped through his coat.