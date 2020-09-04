Batavick: Call to ensure America remains America code for preserving our caste system | COMMENTARY

This is the thesis of a new, best-selling book by Isabel Wilkerson. In “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” she posits that our racial divide is more akin to India’s once traditional caste system than it is to old-fashioned racism. She uses this comparison to explain the recent rise of white supremacy and believes it is powered by a coupling of two fears: trepidation concerning people who represent “the other” and anxiety about losing a traditional and dominant role in American society. The fears are not necessarily tied to income level. Many “one percenters” are also having anxiety attacks about the tilting population scale, though if you’ve lost your job, it’s much easier to blame it on the waves of immigrants, both legal and illegal, crossing our borders or coming to our shores.