Batavick: Ceaselessly entertaining, aware ‘there’s no such thing as bad publicity,’ Trump is this generation’s P.T. Barnum

The family’s summer vacation had finally arrived — a much-needed respite from work, household chores, and the angry, tribal choruses of contemporary America, or so I thought. Laden with suitcases and groceries, my wife and I climbed the outside stairs of our second floor, Jersey Shore rental. As soon as we entered the kitchen and exchanged embraces with family, my son nodded toward the window and asked, “Did you see the flag?” I switched my gaze and there, fluttering from the neighbor’s balcony, was a large “Trump 2020” banner. It remained a nagging presence all week.