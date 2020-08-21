Batavick: Hamstringing post office latest example of a cheater trying to cheat | COMMENTARY

Caught red-handed as some 21 states announced plans to sue him over his pre-election “cost-cutting” measures, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said these can wait until after Nov. 3.
Right. Now tell us it was just coincidental that you ordered the removal of more than 600 sorting machines and hundreds of public mailboxes, reassigned or displaced 23 executives, ordered cuts in overtime payments, a hiring freeze, early retirement authority for nonunion employees, and issued a directive that, “If the plants run late, they will keep the mail for the next day.”
Residents from Dundalk to Takoma Park to Westminster have felt the impact of DeJoy’s directives. There have been unexplained delays in the receipt of letters, medications, and retirement checks. Our children in the D.C. and Baltimore suburbs have gone one to two days without mail.
Why would the USPS institute such radical changes during a pandemic and right before a vote in which mail-in ballots will flood post offices? Election rigging comes to mind. Yes, that’s how desperate ol’ 45 has become. He is willing to disable an American institution dating back to Founding Father Ben Franklin to win reelection. “The Don” has figured out how to trump the snow, rain, heat and ‘gloom of night’ that is never supposed to stay couriers “from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” His plan was simple in its mafia-like approach: decapitate the leadership and put your own crew in charge.
Here’s how it was supposed to work: The president appointed the Postal Service’s Board of Governors. In May, they chose a major Republican donor, Louis DeJoy, as the new postmaster general. Now revisit the initial paragraph above to see his first official acts.
DeJoy’s explanation for his hamstringing of the USPS was that its business model is broken, as proven by a third-quarter net loss of $2.2 billion. (Maybe they should rethink those “Forever” stamps.) However, given the importance of postal delivery to the next election, Democrats included $25 billion for the USPS in their second coronavirus relief package.
But then, as he so often does, ol’ 45 let the elephant out of the bag. On Aug. 13 he confessed on Fox News why he wouldn’t sign the bill for the post office bail-out and another $3.5 billion in supplemental funding for election resources. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots ... But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.” Let that sink in.
The prez also spoke honestly in April when he admitted that if the United States switched to all-mail voting, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” In other words, access to true universal suffrage, as guaranteed by the 15th and 19th amendments, would spell the end of the GOP’s agenda for the privileged and corporate America. Think about that. Also remember that there is no evidence that absentee ballots are the cause of voter fraud, and only a miniscule two out of every 35 million ballots cast are fraudulent.
Cheating and lying are endemic to the president. If you care to look, his record is long, wide, and deep, whether it involves the SAT or wives or business partners or construction contractors or banks or Russian help in 2016. No, he didn’t “collude,” but he welcomed the assistance of a hostile foreign power, and then he and his minions lied about it, even to the FBI.
The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee provided further proof on Tuesday when it confirmed Trump’s election team was “open to influence and manipulation” by Russian intelligence and that campaign manager Paul Manafort posed a “grave counterintelligence threat.” In short, the “Russia thing” was no hoax and the Mueller probe no “witch hunt.” I’ll bet this was “breaking news” on Fox.
Cheaters will always cheat, especially if they want to avoid the “loser” label they like applying to others. Though the prez has convinced some of the public to doubt the validity of mail-in voting, he himself filed an application in September 2019 for a mail-in ballot from Florida while his official residence was Washington, D.C. and/or Manhattan. Florida authorities caught this potential fraud and the address was changed to Palm Beach despite the fact it’s not where he legally resides. Mar-a-Lago is a golf club with rooms to rent and not a residence, though ol ’45 has private quarters there. This proves once again that it takes a fraudster and rigger to know one.
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.