Batavick: Hamstringing post office latest example of a cheater trying to cheat | COMMENTARY

Cheaters will always cheat, especially if they want to avoid the “loser” label they like applying to others. Though the prez has convinced some of the public to doubt the validity of mail-in voting, he himself filed an application in September 2019 for a mail-in ballot from Florida while his official residence was Washington, D.C. and/or Manhattan. Florida authorities caught this potential fraud and the address was changed to Palm Beach despite the fact it’s not where he legally resides. Mar-a-Lago is a golf club with rooms to rent and not a residence, though ol ’45 has private quarters there. This proves once again that it takes a fraudster and rigger to know one.