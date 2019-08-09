Batavick: Republican politicians won’t ‘do something’ about mass shootings as long as NRA is paying

We are not the only nation in the world with people suffering from mental illness. It is sadly a part of the human condition. The difference between us and them is the ready availability of high-powered weapons like the ones used in the El Paso and Dayton massacres. With a single, prolonged burst, 10 or more lives can be taken and another 10 to 20 wounded. We lead all nations in the number of mass shootings. ABC News reported that we’ve now had 17 in 2019 — an average of one every 12.7 days. Frankly, I am sick and tired of living in fear so that a small minority can play soldier on the weekends.