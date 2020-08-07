Batavick: Amid pandemic, racial unrest, looming election, we’re living in a tinderbox | COMMENTARY

Now it’s time in this column to cue the gun again. Remember it? Because of the millions of mail-in ballots predicted this year, the inefficiency of the underfunded post office, and shrinking numbers of local poll workers willing to count ballots, it’s possible we won’t know the election’s winner until late November or sometime in December. And the more confusion there is about interpreting the results, the more the prez and his armed supporters will rattle their AR-15s, seeking to nullify the count with charges of fake news and deep state chicanery. The prez may even declare premature victory as the results from the smaller red states roll-in first and give him a slim lead in the electoral college.