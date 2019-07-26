Batavick: Democrat candidates risk missing the big target by alienating voters with their extremism

There are two visuals making the rounds on social media. One is a Superman poster from the 1950s that has the Man of Steel telling a diverse group of kids, “If YOU hear anybody talk against a schoolmate or anyone else because of his religion, race or national origin — don’t wait: TELL HIM THAT KIND OF TALK IS UN-AMERICAN.”
The other visual is the well-known 1961 Norman Rockwell painting, “Golden Rule” that beautifully depicts adults and children of every ethnicity and religion — all gathered solemnly together. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is emblazoned across the lower third of the work.
Both pictures are over 60 years old and hearken back to a darker time in U.S. history when the KKK still burned crosses and newspapers dutifully recorded lynchings and church bombings. So why have today’s folks gone up to the nation’s attic and retrieved these iconic images? The answer’s simple. It’s because we have a president who is also up there rooting through a trunk full of Nativist slogans, arm bands, and white hoods — all once commonly used to stir up hatred and discrimination against those who were not members of the white, Christian, and Western European club.
And to those who say President Trump’s recent remarks to the four minority congresswomen were not racist, I refer you to my son-in-law, who is Korean. He came to the U.S. at age 5 and throughout his 50-year life he’s been told on numerous occasions, “Go back to where you came from.” Quite recently, his Korean-American sister-in-law, a Princeton grad who lives in New Jersey, was crossing the street with her two young kids. A man drove by, rolled down his window, and yelled, “Go back to where you came from.” Both of our relatives consider this a racist taunt and those who use it “racists.”
It’s hard to imagine a president speaking openly in such a despicable way. This alone should be disqualifying and make Trump a most vulnerable candidate as he seeks a second term, especially when he’s caught smirking Mussolini-like at racist chants during his campaign rallies.
So why aren’t the Democratic presidential candidates seizing the day and attacking Trump as the bullying, misogynistic, insecure, and ill-informed man he is? Beats me. All I know is that far too much time is being spent discussing the forced busing of the 1970s; the reality of having had to compromise with segregationists to pass legislation back then; reparations for slavery; free college tuition; cow flatulence; and putting any limits on abortion.
I know it’s a cliché, but the candidates have formed a circular firing squad. Despite having 2020 virtually served to them on a silver platter, the Dems have decided to go all-in on alienating voters and appearing extremist. Who wrote this script? Karl Rove?
I am far from being a political genius, but here’s my advice to the present crop of Democratic Party candidates: The 2017 “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” was a lopsided win for big business, banks, and the wealthy and benefited Trump and his cabinet of millionaires more than it helped the average person. Find a “Joe the Plumber” to come out on your side and give voice to the plight of the working class. Income inequality continues to grow and many live a cash-strapped existence.
Keep hammering on the need for radical programs to fight climate change. Big business, the Pentagon, and now even many Republicans admit to the growing, existential threat.
Stop acting as if all Dems favor open borders and want to abolish ICE. That’s just stupid. Almost all of our ancestors came to this country legally. Admit that we have an immigration crisis. Illegal border crossings should remain a crime. (ISIS anyone?) Push for legalization of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and yes, ask for great sums of money for tech-smart border security.
Trump has defaulted on his promise to create a huge infrastructure program. Our highways, bridges, railways, city utilities, and airports all are accidents waiting to happen. Tell voters to look around and count the cracks, rust, potholes, and leaks in their local infrastructure.
Suggest how to fix what’s left of Obamacare. Stop threatening those with private health insurance and quit offering free health care to illegal immigrants. Who outside of fringe groups would support this?
Granted, all of the above will cost money. Remind us about the dangers of the bulging federal deficit. Start the discussion on rolling back the tax cut, decreasing defense spending, and increasing the payroll tax. That’s risky for sure, but honest. Make Trump defend the deficit he promised to wipe out. It is heading toward a record $1 trillion on his watch.
Stop playing to your base and attacking each other when there’s a much bigger target in sight. It’s no surprise that in a recent Post-ABC News poll, 65 percent found Trump’s behavior “unpresidential.” Many want to get off this crazy roller coaster of an administration and anoint someone with fresh ideas who can unite our fractured nation. If you are the one, then act like it.
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.