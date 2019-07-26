Batavick: Democrat candidates risk missing the big target by alienating voters with their extremism

And to those who say President Trump’s recent remarks to the four minority congresswomen were not racist, I refer you to my son-in-law, who is Korean. He came to the U.S. at age 5 and throughout his 50-year life he’s been told on numerous occasions, “Go back to where you came from.” Quite recently, his Korean-American sister-in-law, a Princeton grad who lives in New Jersey, was crossing the street with her two young kids. A man drove by, rolled down his window, and yelled, “Go back to where you came from.” Both of our relatives consider this a racist taunt and those who use it “racists.”