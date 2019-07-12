Batavick: Humor timeless and still so relevant, ‘Mad’ magazine will be missed

There’s a story behind my collection. After my brother and I had gone off to college and then married, my mom gave the family attic a good cleaning. In the fashion of many mothers of the time, she tossed my brother’s baseball card collection (Oh, where have you gone, Hank Aaron’s rookie card?), our cookie tin of marbles with some beautiful cat’s eyes, and an assortment of what would now be vintage cap pistols, complete with cowboy holsters.