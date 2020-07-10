Batavick: Latest pet peeves include out-of-date primary ballot, panic hoarders and plant-based patties l COMMENTARY

2. B.C.E. and C.E. after dates. In the mid-1990s, historians and scientists started replacing B.C. (Before Christ) and A.D. (Anno Domini, Latin “for in the year of the Lord”) with B.C.E. (Before the Common Era) and C.E. (Common Era). Supposedly, this was done to be more politically correct for those of other faiths. But the irony is that the new abbreviations still designate the times before and after Christ’s birth, so what’s the point?