Batavick: ‘Everybody look what’s going down’ amid Black Lives Matter movement [COMMENTARY]

In spring 1971, clashes occurred again on Route 1. By this time, we had two children, and one was only three or four months old. The National Guard again battled violent protesters with batons and tear gas. Some of the rioters ran into nearby graduate housing where we lived, pursued by troops. The National Guard decided to use tear gas to flush them out of the building, and soon our second-floor apartment was full of the noxious fumes. Later that evening, my mother called from New Jersey, quite concerned because she had seen footage of the clashes on Philly’s nightly news. I falsely assured her all this activity was quite distant from where we lived.