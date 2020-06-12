Batavick: We must all look inward and consider our attitudes, prejudices

Compounding this miasma is the stance of conservative media that’s focused too much on the violence of some protesters and the need to “open up” the country, as opposed to equal justice, public health, and the administration’s dangerous overreaction. Don’t be distracted by their yelling, “Squirrel” while Attorney General William Barr tramples on your rights. Remember both he and Trump took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and that this founding document includes “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”