Batavick: Still fighting the same battles, critical race theory comes under fire from Republicans | COMMENTARY

The antipathy to teaching critical race theory is strikingly illustrated by the 16 Republican-controlled states — most, though not all, former members of the Confederacy — that are considering or have signed into law legislation limiting and defining what teachers can say about slavery and racism. Lawrence Paska, executive director of the National Council for the Social Studies, fears these laws create “a very chilling atmosphere of distrust, educators not being able to be the professionals they are not only hired to be but are trained to be.” The laws also have serious ramifications for a teacher’s first amendment rights and smack of the state-driven curricula in Communist China and Cuba.