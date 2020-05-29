Batavick: Coronavirus not the end of the world, despite doomsday signs

Predictions of doomsday have accompanied many great world disasters, from the bubonic plague in the mid-1300s to the Great London Fire in 1666. The Book of Revelation is always a rich source of imagery for difficult times, what with its four horsemen of the apocalypse, a mysterious book secured by seven seals, a dragon with seven heads, falling stars, and the mark of the beast, “666.” Scholars are not sure of the Book of Revelation’s author. He is either John the Evangelist or John the Elder. Regardless, his musings have been a boon to Hollywood’s writers and producers. “The Omen,” “The Seventh Sign,” and the “Left Behind” series are just a few of the celluloid yarns premised on this book of scripture.