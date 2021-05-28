Batavick: Our newest bogeyman, China, has been a bad actor, but some perspective is needed | COMMENTARY

We had a brief taste of living in a global village when, while in Shanghai, China, some newly acquired friends from Indonesia took my wife and me to a Vietnamese restaurant. As Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain serenaded us in the background, I realized, in the immortal words of Sam Cooke, “what a wonderful world this could be.” But I’m enough of a realist to know that life isn’t as simple and idealistic as a song lyric.
Whenever humankind is involved, blind ambition and greed will almost always be summoned from the darkest reaches of our souls. Even the biblical conquest of Canaan was motivated by a desire to redeem 40 years of desert wandering for land brimming with milk and honey. Sure, it may have been the “Promised Land,” but the real estate happened to belong to someone else at the time. The pattern continued with Greece, Rome, the Mongols, the U.S. conquest of the Southwest, and the last century’s two world wars.
All were motivated by a desire for more treasure and territory. This long view of history helps to understand, but not forgive, the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959, Russia’s land grab in Crimea in 2014, and China’s ongoing building of islands in the South China Sea. At this far-removed date, Tibetan independence appears to be off the table as an international issue. In the 62 years since they “liberated” the country from its feudal rulers, the Chinese have invested billions of dollars in Tibet, from building the Qingzang Railway from Xining to Lhasa to an impressive array of government buildings and high-rise apartment houses for workers imported to exploit the country’s mineral resources.
Despite the ongoing, emotional appeals of the Dalai Lama, there’s no going back. Those who argue otherwise, should hold the same yardstick to our own “liberation” of Texas from Spain’s royal empire, though there are times when this Easterner would be fine with trading back that ornery state. And when criticizing the Chinese militarization of disputed waters of the South China Sea, we should remember our own gunboat diplomacy when Admiral Dewey steamed into Manila Bay in 1898 and sunk every ship in the Spanish fleet to protect our interests in Cuba.
But that was then and this is now, and I don’t want to get beat up again by those who think I glory in revisionist history and lack patriotism. However, I do believe we should regularly inspect the nether regions of our body politic to avoid myth making, sanitizing history, or committing the same mistakes again.
So, what’s to be done with China? President Biden has continued the former’s president’s “in your face” stance and has allowed his stiff tariffs to continue. Furthermore, in his 100 Days speech to Congress, Biden warned, “China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of the future.” He also promised, “America will stand up to unfair trade practices … and the theft of American technology and intellectual property.”
Biden and Congress are now positioning themselves to confront China’s aggressive foreign policies that often emerge out of the barrel of a gun. High-level diplomatic talks were held in March, and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken dumped a basket of dirty laundry on the table that included China’s squashing of dissent in Hong Kong, its ongoing threats to Taiwan, the occupation of Tibet, and cyberattacks on such targets as biotech company Moderna and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Another issue for Blinken was China’s harsh treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims. Between 800,000 and two million members of these ethnic groups have been detained and placed in reeducation camps in a page right out of George Orwell’s “1984.” Their crimes include having more than three children and sending texts with verses from the Quran. China’s goal is to short-circuit future terrorists by stamping out their religion, language, and cultures; world opinion be damned.
And so, China has become our newest bogeyman, jumping ahead in a line that still includes Russia, North Korea, Iran, radical Islam, the Taliban, and ISIS. Don’t get me wrong, China has been a bad actor. However, the cynic in me wonders why we always need to have a wolf in our American pastoral. How much of this legitimately threatens U.S. hegemony and how much is off-topic and being pumped up by the military industrial complex to keep budgets and weapon stockpiles growing?
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.