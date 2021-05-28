Batavick: Our newest bogeyman, China, has been a bad actor, but some perspective is needed | COMMENTARY

All were motivated by a desire for more treasure and territory. This long view of history helps to understand, but not forgive, the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959, Russia’s land grab in Crimea in 2014, and China’s ongoing building of islands in the South China Sea. At this far-removed date, Tibetan independence appears to be off the table as an international issue. In the 62 years since they “liberated” the country from its feudal rulers, the Chinese have invested billions of dollars in Tibet, from building the Qingzang Railway from Xining to Lhasa to an impressive array of government buildings and high-rise apartment houses for workers imported to exploit the country’s mineral resources.