Batavick: Republicans focused on silliness while Democrats win local, national elections and Biden puts plans into action | COMMENTARY

Comedian Bill Maher summed up the GOP’s situation recently when he called Americans “a silly people,” but cited some recent news stories “owned” only by Republicans. As our new president rolls out “New Deal” scale legislative proposals to fight COVID, get the economy and American workers back to full speed, and address climate change and dozens of other critical topics, the Fox News cheerleaders have inspired Republican politicians to criticize the new Mr. Potato Head design and attack “woke” liberals for removing Dr. Seuss books from the shelves. (Reminder: It was the publisher who discontinued six of 60 Seuss books because of stereotypical ethnic illustrations.) This latter issue went so far as to move Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to read “Green Eggs and Ham” on TV in protest, despite it not being among those discontinued. That defines “silly.”