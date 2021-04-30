Batavick: Walking among the trees, pondering their invaluable functions for Arbor Day | COMMENTARY

When we first moved in, we had some dead trees removed from the hedgerow. I betrayed my city boy naiveté by asking one of the workers, a local, who he thought planted the hedgerow. He gave me a quizzical look, laughed, and answered, “The birds.” When I showed puzzlement, he urged me to walk through the hedgerow and look for barbed wire and locust posts, explaining that a fence to pen in the cows had once run through the center of the trees and brambles. Birds sit on fences after feeding on seeds; then Mother Nature takes over. Voila! In time, you have a hedgerow. This simple explanation also clarified why we had so many wild cherry and mulberry trees surrounded by wild raspberries, bittersweet, and porcelain berry. We did have one green apple tree in the mix. Its pillowy blossoms are glorious in the spring, and the tree produces applesauce-worthy fruit.