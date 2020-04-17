Batavick: Gardens grow, kids play as Earth stands still, president shrinks

As we aimlessly drift through another week of sheltering in place, the titles of two of my favorite science fiction movies come to mind: 1951’s “When the Earth Stood Still” and 1957’s “The Incredible Shrinking Man.” Perhaps triggering these flashbacks is my donning mask and gloves to battle invisible enemy aliens with Ninja-like powers to ambush me — all part of their plan for world domination. This despite the fact that my forays outside are more akin to Don Quixote and his windmills. As I dodge myriad viral assassins, I’m in an all too pitiable quest for such prosaic treasures as toilet paper, flour and yeast.
“When the Earth Stood Still” is about an alien invasion and features a flying saucer and a death ray-wielding robot. Instead of Covid, we are given “Klaatu,” the saucer’s pilot. Soon after he lands in Washington, he is shot by an over-anxious U.S. soldier when he opens an advanced scientific device meant as a gift for officials. Later, when asked to prove he’s really from another galaxy, Klaatu neutralizes electricity across the globe precisely at noon, thus making “the Earth stand still.” Before departing, he warns the president that his advanced civilization will obliterate this planet if it doesn’t change its war-like ways which endanger the rest of the universe.
If you’ve seen recent pictures of a nearly empty Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus, and St. Peter’s Square, it does appear that the Earth must be standing still. With many not working or teleworking, the sidewalks and streets are spookily bereft of traffic.
Time appears to have stood still at home too. I fear I’ve squandered many of the bonus hours awarded in the two weeks since my last column. I’ve only read one book and barely started another. I did bake bread and corn muffins and attempted a few new dinner recipes using ingredients found in our cupboard. I also cleaned the yard of winter debris and planted some vegetable seeds under cold frames. And we’ve taken long walks around the neighborhood.
We have not consumed as much screen time as some friends who claim to have binge watched myriad movies and episodic TV shows. Spending any longer than 2 ½ consecutive hours staring at a screen makes our minds melt and posteriors ache.
I do admit to devoting excessive time online laughing at devilishly concocted COVID-19 jokes and videos passed along by friends. And I’ve worried through too many articles about the spread of the virus, the growing victim count, and the woefully inadequate response of the federal government, especially regarding testing.
But lest you think I’m a Debbie Downer, I’ll acknowledge some recent happy events. Thanks to Mother Nature, we were gifted with a dazzling display of daffodils, forsythia, and flowering trees this spring, and I smile at the garden perennials deliberately urging their green shoots through hardened soil. Even the persistent dandelions have earned my admiration.
I’ve enjoyed watching moms and dads playing outside with their kids on weekdays. Despite the requirements of home instruction and online teaching, the kids have been reveling in an endless summer since mid-March.
Too, I’ve welcomed the sprouting of Corona Gardens in my neighborhood. This is part of a national trend to guard against a potential scarcity of vegetables if the virus isn’t abated by mid-summer. Seed suppliers and nurseries report a doubling of seed sales over last year, though in the case of seedlings, locals should remember that the danger of frost will be with us until May 10.
The second film this crisis reminds me of is “The Incredible Shrinking Man.” The plot begins with “Scott” on vacation and on a small boat moving through a mysterious mist. Six months later he finds that his clothes have become too big. He continues to grow smaller and medical experts confirm that the unidentified mist must have changed his molecular structure. By movie’s end, he’s so tiny that he’s forced to battle a basement spider with a straight pin. Ultimately, Scott is reduced to atom size and merges with the cosmos to become as one. This was heady stuff for my 12-year-old brain.
With each Coronavirus Task Force briefing, we’ve witnessed the fate of the incredible shrinking president. His stature has been much diminished, especially as he stands in the towering shadows of governors, local officials, healthcare workers, and grocery store staff. His pettiness, blame-shifting, and vindictiveness are simply not the stuff of leadership.
We require dependable, thoughtful guidance during the pandemic, but the now inconsequential president chooses instead to wield a straight pin against his pesky critics. Sad.
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.