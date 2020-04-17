Batavick: Gardens grow, kids play as Earth stands still, president shrinks

“When the Earth Stood Still” is about an alien invasion and features a flying saucer and a death ray-wielding robot. Instead of Covid, we are given “Klaatu,” the saucer’s pilot. Soon after he lands in Washington, he is shot by an over-anxious U.S. soldier when he opens an advanced scientific device meant as a gift for officials. Later, when asked to prove he’s really from another galaxy, Klaatu neutralizes electricity across the globe precisely at noon, thus making “the Earth stand still.” Before departing, he warns the president that his advanced civilization will obliterate this planet if it doesn’t change its war-like ways which endanger the rest of the universe.