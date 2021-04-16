Batavick: Objective truth is dead thanks to a gullible audience taken in by liars with a profit motive | COMMENTARY

The profit motive is obviously behind some of this pandemic disinformation, as horrendous as that sounds. Yes, people are making a buck off lying to folks who then catch COVID and die. Sweet! Intertwined with this is the libertarian movement. Libertarians are always distrustful of government and insistent on doing things their way, regardless of whom they might infect by disdaining masks and vaccines. For them, it’s not “live free or die” but “live free and die, and I may take you and yours along with me.”