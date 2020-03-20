Batavick: With people behaving predictably, here are some ways we can all get through this

When I arrived at Safeway, things were really jumping. People streamed out the door with shopping carts stacked high with toilet paper, paper towels, water bottles, and menu staples common to most family meals. Inside the store, controlled chaos reigned. I saw the longest lines at cash registers I’ve ever witnessed, and staff was doing its best to restock barren shelves. In paper goods, there were still some packages of TP left, but only one of our usual brand. I grabbed it. The meat department had really been picked over. Except for some prepared patties, there was no raw hamburger. All Perdue chicken had vanished, and sparse packages of the store brand lay in lonely isolation.