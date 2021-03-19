Batavick: Think you know current events? Take this public affairs quiz to find out | COMMENTARY

All right students, it’s time for your public affairs quiz. Please clear your desks and take out a pen or pencil. Circle the correct answers below to see if you agree with my opinion. Ready? Begin.
1. Which of the following are examples of the “cancel culture”? A.) North Carolina’s Republican Party’s censure of Sen. Richard Burr for voting to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial. B.) The former president telling his followers not to buy Goodyear tires because the company had banned MAGA hats in the workplace. C.) The former president’s suggestion that the NFL suspend players who knelt during the national anthem. D.) The former president’s calling for the firing of numerous and specific mainstream media reporters and Fox News pollsters because he didn’t like what they had written and reported. E.) all of the above
2. Which President Biden statements is correct? A.) “The vast majority of the people, the 11 million undocumented, they’re not Hispanics.” B.) “As you know, the fastest-growing population in the United States is Hispanic.” C.) Both D.) Neither
3. Voter suppression, white grievance, authoritarianism, and nativism have become the hallmarks of: A.) Democrats B.) Germany’s AfD Party C.) Republicans D.) Poland’s NOP Party E.) B, C, & D
4. Last year the GOP’s CPAC Conference became a superspreader event for COVID-19. This year, to follow CDC mandates and protect attendees and the health of essential workers, meeting sponsors A.) Enforced mask wearing B.) Limited the gathering to 25 people C.) Held the event outdoors D) none of the above
5. FBI Director Christopher Wray believes the MAGA mob that attacked the Capitol and tried to prevent the lawful transfer of power were: A.) patriots B.) “Militia violent extremists” C.)”Racially motivated extremists” D.) “Domestic terrorists” E.) B, C & D
6. What president said, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” A.) George Washington B.) Ronald Reagan C.) Dwight Eisenhower D.) John Kennedy
7. The former president can be credited with A.) Getting tough with China over trade B.) delivering a vaccine in record time C.) stronger borders D.) pressuring Georgia election officials to find the exact number of votes he needed to win E.) all of the above
8. Republicans steered the national conversation to: A.) The best way to support blue-collar workers through a COVID relief package B.) The rebranded Potato Head c.) The ceased publication of six Dr. Seuss books for racist and insensitive imagery D.) B & C
9. The Department of Homeland Security determined that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” T or F
10. Minimum-wage workers had it worse in 1968 than today, paying more for nearly every type of living expense, from food and health care to entertainment and home mortgages. T or F
11. Democrats want to raise the minimum wage to $15 gradually over four years to help businesses adjust. T or F
12. President Biden failed his first big foreign policy test when he didn’t take a harder line against Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the CIA reported the prince had approved the assassination of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. T or F
13. In a recent poll, 76% of Republicans said they wouldn’t support a future candidate who refused to admit he lost his last election, riled up his base with unproven claims that votes had been stolen, and ignited a riot at the Capitol, costing five lives. T or F
14. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring and summer, the U.S. Postal Service operated fine. On the eve of the 2020 election, service was slowed to inhibit mail-in ballots. The system’s damage continues with Christmas cards arriving in February and late charges assessed on payments mailed on time. T or F
15. Republicans in 43 states have sponsored 250 new laws to suppress vote-by-mail and early voting. T or F
16. Capitol Police requested National Guard help prior to Jan. 6 and that request was denied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Sergeant at Arms. T or F
17. By unanimously not voting for the pandemic aid package supported by 77% of Americans, the GOP has shown it would prefer to add to the national debt through tax cuts for corporations and the top 1% rather than through spending for the middle class and poor. T or F
18. In a polarized age with mounting problems like climate change and the economic impact of the pandemic, the only certain cure for political dysfunction is majority rule. T or F
ANSWERS: 1) e 2) d 3) e 4) d 5) e 6) c 7) d 8) d 9) T 10) F 11) T 12) T 13) F 14) T 15) T 16) F 17) T 18) T
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.