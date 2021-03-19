Batavick: Think you know current events? Take this public affairs quiz to find out | COMMENTARY

1. Which of the following are examples of the “cancel culture”? A.) North Carolina’s Republican Party’s censure of Sen. Richard Burr for voting to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial. B.) The former president telling his followers not to buy Goodyear tires because the company had banned MAGA hats in the workplace. C.) The former president’s suggestion that the NFL suspend players who knelt during the national anthem. D.) The former president’s calling for the firing of numerous and specific mainstream media reporters and Fox News pollsters because he didn’t like what they had written and reported. E.) all of the above