Batavick: At 75, contemplating the passage of time and realizing ‘I’ve got a lot of living to do’

Oh, I won’t kid you. Though I may not think I should look that old, there are many times when I certainly feel that old. Twice a day I’m chided by a pill case packed with a week’s supply of tiny medical miracles, and my calendar has numerous doctors’ appointments scrawled across its pages. Then there are the new aches and pains that regularly ambush me. I also have a half-step slower gait and a sense of balance that feels just a wee bit off, despite my efforts to stay limber at the “Y.” And don’t mention stairs. Climbing them is a cinch but descending has made me a bit more cautious and handrail dependent than I used to be. My concern derives from friends and family members whose downward health spiral was supercharged by a downward steps spiral.