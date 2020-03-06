Batavick: At 75, contemplating the passage of time and realizing ‘I’ve got a lot of living to do’

“And in the passage from the cradle to the grave we are born, madly dancing; Rushing headlong through the crashing of the days; We run on and on without a backwards glance ...”
—From “In the Passage,” by Dan Fogelberg
When singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg wrote this song in 1981, I was working at Maryland Public TV and “rushing headlong through the crashing of the days.” I had a wife and three kids, a mortgage, and a demanding job. In that year I was assigned to produce a national TV series of four one-hour programs and given only six months to do it. Three programs were to be shot in Washington, D.C. during three days of national hearings; the fourth was to be a documentary shot at locations around the country. It doesn’t matter today what the shows were about; just that for a 36-year-old TV producer, it was a heady time.
From there, I continued to “run on and on without a backwards glance” to fresh duties and eventually to new employers in new locations. I continued to write, produce, and direct television programs. Almost all have evaporated into the ether. Some may reside in a digital archive, if I’m lucky. The running stopped in 2008 when my wife and I retired from our jobs in New Jersey and moved back to Maryland to be close to the kids. Unlike their wandering father, they remained anchored to the state in which they grew up, marrying and having kids of their own.
If this sounds like a bio, maybe it is in part. These thoughts are triggered by celebrating a 75th birthday in February and considering where I’ve been and where I’m going. Age is a funny thing. Like sheets on a roll of toilet tissue, the years fly by faster and faster the closer you get to the end. But inside you don’t feel that differently than you did as a younger version of yourself, and you’re able to continue this charade if you don’t look too hard into a mirror while brushing your teeth.
As silly as it sounds, I still register a muted, existential shock when people share photos that include me. I study them and ask myself, “Do I really look that old? Is that how others see me now?” And I wonder when it was that I completed this full transformation into my father. My internal eye just doesn’t see me this way, but then I recall the old Marx Brothers line, “Well, who ya gonna believe? Me or your own eyes?”
Oh, I won’t kid you. Though I may not think I should look that old, there are many times when I certainly feel that old. Twice a day I’m chided by a pill case packed with a week’s supply of tiny medical miracles, and my calendar has numerous doctors’ appointments scrawled across its pages. Then there are the new aches and pains that regularly ambush me. I also have a half-step slower gait and a sense of balance that feels just a wee bit off, despite my efforts to stay limber at the “Y.” And don’t mention stairs. Climbing them is a cinch but descending has made me a bit more cautious and handrail dependent than I used to be. My concern derives from friends and family members whose downward health spiral was supercharged by a downward steps spiral.
Technically, I still have all my own teeth, though my dentist jokes that she’s done so much work on me that I now qualify for an appearance on PBS’ “The Crown.” My memory is holding its own, too, but with this proviso: If I were invited to be a contestant on “Jeopardy,” I’d require a commercial break after each question to give me time to dredge up the answer from the deep well of years. I can recall many things without resorting to Google, but it takes a while.
Of course, life’s not all bad. The kids and grandkids keep me thinking and feeling young, and I have vigorous and inspiring friends in their 80s and 90s who regularly assuage my fears about aging and confirm what Conrad crooned in “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “I’ve got a lot of living to do.”
I think I’ve finally made peace with being 75. It helped when I saw this inspiring quip on a card, “Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the people who have the most live the longest.”
Frank Batavick writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Friday. Email him at fjbatavick@gmail.com.