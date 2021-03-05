Batavick: Cultural appropriation marginalizes different groups, denies them respect | COMMENTARY

The cultural appropriation in music by white people continued in the 1950s with the Crew Cuts’ “Sh-Boom,” a cover of an earlier version by the Chords, a Black group. Perhaps the most egregious exploitations were Pat Boone’s soul-less recordings of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.” If you still remember the white buck-shoed Boone, you might ask where’s the harm in all of this? Simply put, it meant lost sales for Black artists. Rock critic Ed Ward saw the covers as attempts to “whiten” up songs and market them behind the “corporate might of a major label.” Record producers added to this insult by buying the rights to songs from black composers who never saw another nickel if the tunes became big hits. Today this rings the gong as systemic racism.