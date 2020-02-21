Batavick: Climate change denial is evil, protecting corporate behemoths rather than the Earth

The reason for all this is simple. Our climate is changing, and this is triggering extreme weather. We are witnessing this within a relatively short span of our lifetimes. Sure, we may still get a big snowstorm in early March and temperatures may dip to 10 degrees next January, but these will be exceptions to the rule. They won’t erase the weather pattern of the last year or the last decade. The World Meteorological Organization reports the last four years alone have been the hottest on record. The oceans that impact world weather patterns were also the hottest on record, according to an international panel of scientists. And their consensus is that we humans are causing this, especially with our increased generation of carbon dioxide emissions.