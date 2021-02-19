Batavick: Big Lie must be stamped out for the sake of our fragile democratic republic | COMMENTARY

When I was in grammar school, our monsignor used a powerful metaphor to illustrate the reach and impact of malicious gossip. He compared spreading untruths to ripping open a pillowcase filled with feathers on a breezy day. The wind would catch and swirl the feathers all about the neighborhood, making it impossible to return them to the pillowcase. Gossip, like feathers, has a way of landing somewhere and with someone whom we might not even know personally, and still damaging the reputation of the subject of the gossip. Monsignor warned that’s why gossip, slander, and calumny were such serious sins.