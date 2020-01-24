All the above should frame potent arguments for refuting today’s conservatives who belittle the Progressive Era of the 1890s to the 1920s. Was it a perfect time? Absolutely not. The Progressives made mistakes. They aligned themselves too closely with the unions, thus encouraging a racist stance toward African Americans and the Chinese because of their willingness to work for low wages. Progressives also supported the Immigration Act of 1917 that barred Asians and those mentally and physically disabled and the xenophobic Immigration Act of 1924 that created a quota system based on national origin. And some Progressives sadly thought eugenics was a bold, new way to improve humanity’s gene make-up. In today’s light, these are all horrors to be sure, but the good wrought by Progressives easily outweighs the bad.