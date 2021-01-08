Batavick: Four years of tweeting, hubris-filled ‘hero’ led directly to attempted overthrow of democracy | COMMMENTARY

There were crucial points in the arc of the hero’s tale when he could have been defeated: at two conventions when he was selected as leader despite his flaws, at his Senate impeachment trial at which no witnesses were called, and by the exercise of the 25th amendment which permits his removal from office if proven unable to perform his duties. The hero’s unstable mental condition and string of nonsensical acts and statements were surely proof enough, but none of this happened because of the power of his tweets and blind ambition of his enablers who enjoyed the absolutely corrupting nature of absolute power.