Batavick: Constitutional crisis looms as Trump brings novel plot to life | COMMENTARY

Their plan is for the prez to declare early victory in those states and cast further doubt on the validity of the remaining mail-ins. Don’t forget his claim in 2016 that he would have won the popular vote “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” The Democrats would then rightly sue, and the case would conveniently end up in the Supreme Court. There the GOP would have secured a 5-4 majority with its latest appointment. Bingo, the prez wins! All that’s missing from the plot is a sinister master villain kneading his hands and triumphantly exclaiming, “Bwahahaaa!” Wait. Sorry. That’s Mitch McConnell’s role.