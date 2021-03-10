Letters: Solid waste solutions not cheap or easy; Upset with Hogan, vaccine distribution | READER COMMENTARY

Now that Democrats have piled another $1.9 trillion on the debt, it won’t be long before they switch their attention to Obamacare — short of socialized medicine, but the ever-present Bernie Sanders is hellbent on doing everything he can to socialize it all the way. Should he succeed and get us something more in line with what Canada has, it will result in the government having a hidden death squad. I know three Canadians who have come here for lifesaving operations to avoid dying while waiting in line. My friend Al, who was my age and lived right here in Carroll County, didn’t have the time or opportunity to go elsewhere, so he died of COVID-19 due to government’s inabilities.