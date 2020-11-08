Woodley: Thanks to election team, voters for job well done in challenging year | COMMENTARY

I would like to thank our election director (Katherine Berry) and deputy director (Paula Troxell), who have provided efficient and effective leadership through such a tumultuous time when they had to account for many concerns that were so far outside of the normal election considerations: Masks, sanitizing, social distancing, voter tools (pens, stickers), vote-anywhere vote centers, and much more. They led the election team through very long weeks of work, for months and often more than five days, to ensure the eligible voters could cast their vote in safe and secure environments while keeping office and vote center morale at positive levels.