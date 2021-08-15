Require masks in Carroll County schools; Zirpoli’s liberal bias | READER COMMENTARY

There is NO RISK in making everyone wear a mask. You unnecessarily and exponentially increase the risk by making it voluntary. I can make my own child wear a mask, but it means nothing if others aren’t doing the same. Masks aren’t meant to protect the wearer, but they are meant to protect others. Anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask clearly has no consideration for their fellow American. It’s an all or nothing proposal, and I’m disgusted that you are willing to risk my child’s health because a few uninformed people chose to believe what they see on Facebook rather than what real medical doctors say.