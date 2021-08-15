Require masks in Carroll County schools; Zirpoli’s liberal bias | READER COMMENTARY

Require masks in school
To the Carroll County school board:
As a parent of an incoming 11-year-old with asthma to your school system, I am pleading with you to reconsider your stance on the wearing of masks.
Absent a decision from the governor, the next level of advice you should be considering is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They literally get billions of dollars of funding to do research, and they advise all people to wear masks indoors … vaccinated or not.
If you look at the wearing of masks from a risk mitigation issue, it becomes plainly clear masks must be mandated.
If everyone wears masks, the risk is significantly reduced. Making masks voluntary does nothing more than raise the level of risk substantially. The question is, what do you have to gain by making it voluntary? What possibly can you gain? I don’t care if a teacher can see my child’s face in class … at least they’ll be alive and healthy.
The risks of contracting COVID include death, but even worse than death is having to suffer forever with the long-term effects of the virus. These can include chronic respiratory issues and neurological disorders. The delta variant is more transmittable and is affecting children at younger ages.
You are doing the entire world a disservice by creating the conditions that foster community spread and that allow future, more destructive variants to form.
People want personal responsibility and preach personal freedoms, but if this virus has taught us anything, it’s that people are not responsible. How many parents let their unvaccinated children roam freely inside stores or restaurants? How many unvaccinated people used the CDC’s mask guidance for vaccinated people as an opportunity to remove their own masks to walk around unquestioned?
It is precisely these reasons why the Delta variant emerged and is now spreading at faster rates. Some hospitals in Maryland are already at 80% capacity. By not nipping this in the butt, you are absolutely adding to the trauma our brave nurses and doctors have been suffering from for the past year and a half.
There is NO RISK in making everyone wear a mask. You unnecessarily and exponentially increase the risk by making it voluntary. I can make my own child wear a mask, but it means nothing if others aren’t doing the same. Masks aren’t meant to protect the wearer, but they are meant to protect others. Anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask clearly has no consideration for their fellow American. It’s an all or nothing proposal, and I’m disgusted that you are willing to risk my child’s health because a few uninformed people chose to believe what they see on Facebook rather than what real medical doctors say.
My son’s life isn’t yours to gamble with.
NyxoLyno “Nick” Cangemi
Zirpoli’s liberal bias
To Mr. Zirpoli:
Again, your obvious pure hatred of Donald Trump is astounding. You once used his name 22 times in your column. .
You far left Democrats see nothing wrong with hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots for Biden with little or no checking. How do you, in a timely fashion, check mail-in ballots — you can’t.
Yet your party seems to think the people of color are too dumb to register or get a photo I.D. in order to vote legitimately. The Master of the Plantation (Democratic Party) will stop at nothing to get votes. If I were a Black person, I think I may be insulted by such innuendoes to my intelligence.
Also, you never mention Biden (I can’t blame you) and his seven months of leading this country. What do we have but chaos, the worst border situation in history, gas prices soaring, school promoting our country as racist, because it’s my fault. Nobody wants to work, the Biden administration pays them to stay home. But mom and pop stores can’t find help and are closing, and food prices and new home prices are rising (inflation).
The newspapers and the media (except Fox News) will not report anything bad about our country’s situation because they support Democrats. There is no fair and just news — we all know it.
Finally, when will Biden and his son be questioned about the “China Connection?” I know, when the Republicans take the House the next election.
Harry Griffith Sr., Hampstead
Zirpoli should give President Trump his due
As I do most of the time when I see Tom Zirpoli has have penned an opinion in the Carroll County Times, I passed over it as I know it will be full of liberal half-truths. However this week, I decided to glance over the column, and sure enough, my preformed notions again rang true.
Nowhere in your column do you thank the previous administration for Operation Warp Speed which President Joe Biden has ridden to his advantage. The most glaring is the omission of the stimulus checks that were sent out which largely led to the economic recovery. What will this stimulus money cost our taxpayers for years and decades to come? What will the extended unemployment benefits and no eviction policy cost?
Furthermore, I think it’s a scam that you don’t even have your own internet as seen by your use of McDaniel’s email server for your personal use. Shouldn’t this be used for educational purposes? Like many who have written in the letters to the editoryour articles will be the reason I too will soon cancel my Times subscription.
R. Kent Jones, Westminster