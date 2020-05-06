Our Say: On this National Nurses Day, it’s clear nurses are saving lives. Thank you.

A decade ago, Maryland had a severe shortage of nurses. Hands were wrung, studies undertaken, promises made and grants initiated to boost graduation from the state’s nursing programs.
It appeared to work. The U.S. Health Resources & Services administration projected in 2018 that there will be 16% too many nurses in Maryland by 2030. The state is in far better shape than California, where there will be an 11% gap or Alaska, which will have 23% too few nurses.
The coronavirus pandemic may have shaken that prediction up a bit. Today, as the nation marks National Nurses Day and the start of National Nursing Week, it is a poignant moment to mark how vital nurses are to our health and safety.
Nurses across Maryland are asked to do more, in more hazardous circumstances than anyone thought possible just a few short months ago.
The people on the front line of this pandemic in Maryland are the more than 150,000 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners and health care aides, according to workforce estimates by the University of Maryland and the Health Resources & Services Administration.
Those working in hospitals face a deluge of patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused the coronavirus. The number of people currently hospitalized in Maryland reached 1,649, and that is considered a potentially good sign that the spread of the disease is slow.
Models used by some hospitals to plan services and personnel projects the surge of patients will grow through June, a forecast borne out by a new Federal Emergency Management Agency estimate that puts the national daily death toll at about 3,000 by June 1, according to The New York Times. That’s a 70% increase from the current number of about 1,750.
Some of these health care workers are well-paid others are not. Nursing assistants and health aides in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are among the most at risk. These congregate living facilities are where a majority of the fatalities in Maryland have taken place, and the number of positive test cases is disproportionally high compared to the rest of the population.
There have been community efforts to thank this important profession for its contributions. From food donations and parades past hospital entrances to lighting the historic Maryland State House in Annapolis blue to banging pots and pans on a designated night, most people understand that without nurses we would be in far worse shape.
Nurses week culminates on Tuesday, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Considered the founder of modern nursing, the Victorian Englishwoman was a historically significant advocate of patients.
She was a social reformer who met with Queen Victoria after working in military hospitals during the Crimean War and then wrote a 1,000-page analysis that would change health services in the British Army and ultimately the world.
More importantly, she was a role model for educated women interested in pursuing health care in an age when female physicians were unheard of in the Western world.
To those who follow in her footsteps today, we can only say thank you. Thank you for your work in the sometimes mundane world of healthcare of a few months past, and in this deadly pandemic likely to extend for two years.
We all hope for a return to something like normal. We should all remember the contribution of nurses.