Brian Griffiths: Lieutenant governor position needs a makeover | COMMENTARY

Over the next six months, each candidate for governor will choose a running mate to be the next lieutenant governor. This position and its selection needs reform.
Since the position was reestablished in 1970, governors and lieutenant governors have been elected as a ticket. Nnominees for lieutenant governor, however, are chosen by candidates for governor prior to filing as a candidate. This has created interesting difficulties for candidates looking for a number two.
In 1978, former Transportation Secretary Harry Hughes was desperate to find somebody to join his underdog campaign for governor. Hughes settled on Prince George’s County Council member Samuel Bogley, allegedly the 10th person that Hughes asked and the only one to say yes. Their differences were stark: Hughes was pro-abortion; Bogley was pro-life. But this was of little consequence until the Baltimore Sun endorsed Hughes, propelling him to a primary election upset and the governor’s mansion.
To say that the Hughes-Bogley tandem did not work once in office would be an understatement.
In 1990, the Republican nominee for governor, William Shephard, made the process easy on himself; he picked his wife Lois.
In 2014, former Republican candidate Charles Lollar practically had a “help wanted” sign out looking for somebody to be his running mate. He, too, eventually settled on the first person who would say yes – Ken Timmermann, a former failed congressional and senate candidate who rarely if ever showed an interest in state policy.
In 2018, the Democratic field for governor was a clown car full of has-beens and never-will-bes. Their choices for lieutenant governor were quixotic: a brewer, a businesswoman, a union hack, and a Democratic Party apparatchik. The only nominee with any elected experience was then Baltimore City council member Brandon Scott. It was not an all-star team.
These struggles show some issues with the position of lieutenant governor, and they can be fixed.
The first place to start would be the duties of the office itself. Constitutionally, the lieutenant governor “shall have only the duties delegated to him by the governor” and shall become governor in the event of the governor’s death, resignation, or removal. While Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford has become an important partner for Gov. Larry Hogan, there is no legal authority vested in the job. If a governor wants to freeze out their number two and give them nothing to do, as William Donald Schaefer did to Mickey Steinberg, they can.
The position of lieutenant governor needs a designated role. Many states make the lieutenant governor the president of the Senate. This would be a good idea, even if Democrats would never go for it.
The second is the selection process itself. Being required to pick a running mate so early made sense when the gubernatorial primary was in September but no longer does now that it is in June. There is time for candidates to select a running mate during the summer, after the primary election has been certified. This will allow primary winners to choose from a wider field, including candidates they defeated in the primary election. No longer will potential governors be required to convince a potential running mate to roll the dice on them in hopes of getting past the primary; they will be able to assess their situation and choose a candidate who can help them lead and win.
It won’t help in all situations; I mean, nobody was jumping on the Ben Jealous sinking ship after the primary. But these two changes will make the position of lieutenant governor more relevant to the success of gubernatorial candidates and, more importantly, to our state government.
Brian Griffiths is the publisher of The Duckpin, available for free at TheDuckpin.com, and host of The Duckpin Podcast, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available. He can be reached via email at brian.griffiths.media@gmail.com, on Twitter @BrianGriffiths, on Instagram @briangriffithsmd, or on Facebook at facebook.com/briangriffithsmd.