Andrea Chamblee: We must demand safe storage of firearms and a ban on ‘ghost guns’ | COMMENTARY

Regardless of the type of weapon, whether a ghost gun or a conventional one, gun owners must embrace the responsibility of safe storage just as they embrace the idea of sober driving. No matter how many times children are told to leave guns alone, it only takes a curious toddler or a jealous teen to ignore that advice and act impulsively, filling lives with anguish and misery forever. To accept this responsibility, and embrace it, means another sea change; it means joining those who welcome the opportunity to lock up all firearms. No one wants the nightmare of metal and glass shards, skin and bone, blood and the smell of death, in their school, their home, or their streets. During this legislative session, demand that your representatives support safe storage and prohibit ghost guns.