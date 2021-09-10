Brian Griffiths: Maryland Democrats fumble state sports betting as NFL season opens | COMMENTARY

Last weekend, a full slate of college football games was played across the country. This weekend, the NFL is in full swing, highlighted by the Ravens playing on Monday Night Football against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
At least the Ravens will be in a place where sports betting is allowed this weekend.
The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation legalizing slot machines in a special session in 2007. Ever since, Maryland has been viewed as acting too passively on expanding gaming options.
In 2007, when slot machines were first introduced, gambling advocates were insisting that Maryland needed full table games in order to be competitive with our neighboring states. The Democrats slow-played the gambling rollout, taking five more years to pass table gaming legislation. Maryland lost hundreds of millions of dollars in gaming revenue.
In 2018, after the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, Maryland had an opportunity to act quickly to implement sports betting as soon as possible in order to get a leg up on competing states. I wrote in this column at the time that Maryland should act by holding a special session of the General Assembly to legalize sports betting in time for any referendum to be held during the 2018 General Election. Legislative Democrats did nothing. Maryland lost hundreds of millions of dollars more in gaming revenue.
Democrats left it to voters to legalize sports betting, which passed by referendum last November. Everything should have been in place to get sports betting up and running in time for this football season. Instead, again as I wrote in an earlier column, Democrats slow-played the adoption of a legal framework for implementation, waiting until the very end of the session to pass something, when it should have been a top priority.
Ultimately, Democratic dilly-dallying means that the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission did not have the bandwidth to get their framework in place for the approval and issuance of licenses in time for this weekend’s NFL season kickoff. Even the 17 locations named in the law did not have the opportunity to get their approvals in time for the season. Once again, Maryland has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in gaming revenue.
I would be willing to bet that this slow-playing of the gaming rollout in Maryland by Democrats, between the delayed table gaming and the delayed rollout of sports betting, has cost Maryland well over $1 billion in revenue – revenue that could defray the cost of higher taxes on Maryland’s working families.
Unfortunately, even once sports betting finally gets launched, there’s nothing to say that legislative Democrats or state regulators aren’t going to continue to micromanage and overregulate the gaming process. Maryland’s gambling regime, for example, regulates what a dealer can and cannot play on a blackjack hand as well as what the odds are for a hand of blackjack. Will state regulators in the future overregulate how Maryland’s sports books run their shops? Will they cap odds, what types of parlays can be offered, or other nonsense that will further erode the ability of not just the casinos to earn a profit but for the state to collect gaming revenue?
The Ravens are opening the season at +1,400 odds to win the Super Bowl and as a 4.5-point favorite against the Raiders. Thanks to the ineptitude of Maryland Democrats, the state is not in position to collect any revenue on it.
Brian Griffiths is the publisher of The Duckpin, available for free at TheDuckpin.com, and host of The Duckpin Podcast, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.