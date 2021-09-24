Brian Griffiths: The redistricting maps Maryland deserves | COMMENTARY

As I have been writing and talking about for years, the Democrats are going to do everything in their power to make sure nothing like the commission’s proposed district passes. The Democrats’ charge is going to be to make sure that congressional districts are gerrymandered to ensure at least seven of the eight members of Congress from Maryland are Democrats. Since congressional redistricting maps are required to be adopted by the General Assembly, they retain the votes to do so if they can get all Democrats pulling the same rope.