Brian Griffiths: Schulz should be the next governor. Other GOP candidates doing her no favors | COMMENTARY

The roots of Cox’s campaign and the support he is getting from the fringe of the GOP has little to do with Maryland and everything to do with national politics. Cox and his supporters believe he is the only “true conservative in the race.” The problem is, to them, conservatism means blind loyalty to a lifelong New York Democrat named Donald Trump, who has persuaded them to abandon many of their conservative principles. To them, Cox is the only candidate for governor who has shown sufficient subservience to Trump and, ergo, to them is the only conservative.