Brian Griffiths: Schulz should be the next governor. Other GOP candidates doing her no favors | COMMENTARY

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz is going to be the Republican nominee for governor. She is the most qualified candidate in the field, from either party. That has not stopped other candidates from popping up to run interference on her way to the nomination.
Rumors say former Lt. Governor Michael Steele might run. There is a draft effort to get him to, and it looks like a real draft effort and not a farce, like when Charles Lollar ran against Larry Hogan in 2014. Steele’s problem, if he decides to run, is that primary voters are not going to vote for a candidate who endorsed Joe Biden.
I’ve never had an issue with Robin Ficker. He is focused on a two-cent reduction in the sales tax, a good idea even if it’s impractical while Democrats control the General Assembly. Unfortunately, Ficker’s campaign so far consists of taking pictures with strangers on the boardwalk in Ocean City while wearing red University of Maryland athletic gear from head to toe.
People don’t elect governors who wear fanny packs.
Then there is state Del. Dan Cox, who entered the race for governor for no other ostensible reason other than his massive sense of self-importance.
Cox is a little-known freshman delegate from Frederick County, who became a hero to fringe elements in the GOP thanks to fights he picked with Governor Hogan over COVID restrictions, including bombastic claims that the Hogan administration was planning to have Cox arrested.
Cox is most infamous for saying outrageous things after the 2020 presidential election. Cox’s actions include accusing Hogan of being a Chinese spy, tweeting using QAnon hashtags, accusing Vice President Mike Pence of being a traitor, and suggesting children seeking mental health services is akin to Jewish children being tortured in concentration camps.
Nobody ever confused Cox with a serious leader. One prominent Annapolis Republican said of Cox’s candidacy, “Silver lining is he’ll be out of the House.”
Cox’s candidacy is being propelled by people on the outside looking in when it comes to influence in politics and policy. His main backers are dead-enders who have never been involved in a winning campaign or successfully persuaded anybody on any political issue. They think winning activism is banging pots and pans outside of politicians houses, waving at people off of overpasses, and being generally obnoxious on the internet.
The roots of Cox’s campaign and the support he is getting from the fringe of the GOP has little to do with Maryland and everything to do with national politics. Cox and his supporters believe he is the only “true conservative in the race.” The problem is, to them, conservatism means blind loyalty to a lifelong New York Democrat named Donald Trump, who has persuaded them to abandon many of their conservative principles. To them, Cox is the only candidate for governor who has shown sufficient subservience to Trump and, ergo, to them is the only conservative.
The irony is that Kelly Schulz has a higher lifetime score from the American Conservative Union than Dan Cox. But facts have little to do with any of this.
Cox’s quixotic candidacy will be little more than conspiracy theories and grievance mongering among those who are otherwise disengaged from state politics.
It’s a free country, and other Republican candidates have the right to run for governor. Ultimately, these other campaigns will accomplish nothing other than help Maryland Democrats and make it harder for Kelly Schulz to be elected. Republicans deserve better than fringe campaigns that drain resources from the real campaigns that need to be won.
Brian Griffiths is the publisher of The Duckpin, available for free at TheDuckpin.com, and host of The Duckpin Podcast, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available. He can be reached via email at brian.griffiths.media@gmail.com, on Twitter @BrianGriffiths, on Instagram @briangriffithsmd, or on Facebook at facebook.com/briangriffithsmd.