Brian Griffiths: Want to see a change in politics? Run for office | COMMENTARY

We’re a little over six months away from the filing deadline for the 2022 elections here in Maryland. Men and women from around the state will be running for offices up and down the ballot at the federal, state, and local level.
You can be one of those people too.
One of the biggest complaints I hear from people about politicians and elected officials is that politicians and elected officials “aren’t like me.” People complain that there is nobody who represents the same interests and shares the same values that they, the voter, does.
Well, there’s only one way to make sure that an elected official represents the same interests you share and shares the same values that you share, and that’s to put your name on the ballot.
It’s easy to run for office in Maryland. All you have to do is find a campaign treasurer, open a campaign account, file to run for the office you want, and pay the fee. That’s it. If you are running as a Democrat or a Republican, there are no signature requirements for getting ballot access. If you are running as a third-party or independent candidate, there is a signature requirement.
It’s that easy to run for office.
Some, myself among them, would argue that it’s too easy to run for office because the same unserious people run the same unserious campaigns every year and are surprised when they lose. This plagues both parties. But that’s a story for another day.
I’ve always been of the belief that nobody should run for office unopposed. No candidate, incumbent or not, should get a free ride; especially true in a general election. I understand how hard that can be when you are a member of the party that is in a significant minority in that jurisdiction.
It’s hard for Republicans to run in Baltimore when GOP candidates there have garnered only 104 votes. It’s hard for Democrats to run in Carroll County when you can hold a meeting of all of Carroll County’s Democrats in a phone booth. It can be disheartening. But it’s important for us to maintain a healthy electoral system and a robust political discussion.
You have noticed we’re not doing great in those two areas. You can help fix that.
Let me be blunt: Running for office is hard work. It puts a strain on your work life, a strain on your personal life, and a strain on your family. You need to make sure your family is supportive of your campaign and candidacy. If the family says no, then do not run. Your family is more important than politics.
If you feel called to run, and if your family signs on, then get started. Today. Right now.
When running for office, it is never too early to start campaigning. Only too late. You’ve got to ask for money, recruit volunteers, knock on doors, talk to civic groups and a whole host of other things. If you are going to run, you need to start today.
The entire reason our system of government continues to function is that, from the smallest town to the White House, people decided to get involved with the direction of their government and took the first step toward being that change they want to see in the world. As ancient Greek statesman Pericles stated, “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”
Nothing will ever change until people who want to make a difference take that first step.
