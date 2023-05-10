Incumbents Dayhoff, Gilbert and Pecoraro earn most votes in Westminster Common Council election

Council member Gregory Pecoraro exits the polling place at the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department John Street Quarters after casting his vote on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Westminster residents voted at two locations in an election for three positions in the Common Council of Westminster. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Incumbents Kevin Dayhoff, Ann Marie Gilbert, and Greg Pecoraro earned the most votes in Tuesday’s election for three seats on Westminster’s Common Council and will remain as members for the next four years.

Dayhoff received the most votes, with 647, followed by Gilbert with 625, Pecoraro with 570, and candidate Scott Willens, with 390. There were four write-in votes.

According to City Clerk Douglass Barber, there were 838 total votes cast Tuesday. Westminster has 13,134 total voters, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry.

Westminster’s five Common Council members vote on ordinances, bids and zoning decisions and put together the town’s budget. The terms of council members Dan Hoff, Tony Chiavacci, and Mayor Mona Becker will expire in 2025.

Being a member of the Westminster Common Council pays $2,400 per year, and the position is considered nonpartisan.