Sykesville elects three incumbents to additional four-year terms on Town Council

Sykesville Town Council members Anna Carter, Mark Dyer and Jeremiah Schofield were each elected to another four-year term on Monday, after they ran unopposed for their seats.

Election official Lauren Hanratty looks through a folder for proof of residency as she checks in a voter in the election for the Town of Sykesville council member positions at the Town House on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Town Council President Carter was the top vote-getter with 86 votes, followed by Schofield, who received 79 votes, and Dyer, who earned 78 votes, according to Sykesville town planner Kevin Rubenstein.

A total of 91 total ballots were cast in the election. Town clerk Kerry Kavaloski said about 3,000 voters are registered in Sykesville.

The town’s government includes six council members and a mayor, who all vote on ordinance-related issues. The terms of Town Council members Alan Grasley, Elizabeth Guroff and Leo Keenan and Mayor Stacy Link will expire in 2025.

Town Council members earn $3,000 per year, Kavaloski said, and the position is considered nonpartisan.