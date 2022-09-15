Greyson Lyons will appear before Winters Mill’s football game on Friday

Winters Mill varsity football player Greyson Lyons remained in Shock Trauma Tuesday undergoing testing after an incident during Friday night’s game at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick County. (Courtesy Photo)

Winters Mill will honor varsity football player Greyson Lyons before its home-opener football game against Francis Scott Key on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, Lyons and his family will get a police escort onto the field where Lyons will be recognized as an honorary team captain, according to Winters Mill coach Matt Miller.

Greyson’s mother, Dana Lyons, confirmed his participation in the event in an email to the Carroll County Times.

Lyons needed medical attention and was medevaced to Shock Trauma from a game Sept. 2 at St. John’s Catholic Prep. Lyons has been diagnosed with Long QT syndrome, a disorder that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats known as arrhythmias. Lyons had a lifesaving defibrillator placed in his heart to help him deal with the syndrome.

In addition, the Winters Mill Athletic Booster Club will sell wristbands for $2 inscribed with #GreysonStrong, Lyonsheart and Lyons’ No. 52. All proceeds will go to the Lyons family.

According to a Facebook post from the booster club, the idea for the wristbands came from Lyons’ teammate, Caleb Crouch.

Lyons has received tremendous support from the community. A GoFundMe page was started by Lyons’ oldest brother Grant. The page has received more than $33,000 as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lyons, a junior defensive lineman for Winters Mill, did not get up after a play with about two minutes left in the second quarter of last Friday’s game against St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick County. First responders performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, did chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him.

He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and the game was called off.