Carroll school board unanimously approves resolution calling for end to public school mask mandate

Carroll County school board members voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a resolution calling for an end to the mask mandate in public schools and authorizing legal counsel to file a petition in Carroll County Circuit Court seeking a declaratory judgment that the emergency legislation set forth in December by the state school board is “contrary to Maryland law.”
The resolution, written by the school board’s legal counsel Edmund O’Meally, states that “many parents in the Carroll County community continue to express serious reservations regarding the mandatory wearing of face coverings in public schools, especially as the prevailing scientific evidence demonstrates that cloth masks offer minimal protection against the spread of COVID-19, and the more effective N95 and KN95 masks are not designed for children.”
The resolution illustrates a number of scenarios in which the mask mandate could end in Carroll County. Among them, the board calls on the Maryland State Department of Education to rescind its emergency regulation regarding mandatory face coverings in public school buildings.
The second item urges Gov. Larry Hogan to issue an executive order providing local boards of education the authority to regulate on a local basis what they deem appropriate in their communities regarding masking, if the state board does not rescind the mandate.
If the Republican governor refuses to issue an executive order, which O’Meally said he believes is within Hogan’s power, then the resolution states the school board will ask the Carroll County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly to introduce legislation to give Carroll County the full authority to make decisions on face coverings in public schools. O’Meally advised the school board that the delegation could introduce the legislation which would only affect Carroll County.
Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican who represents legislative District 5, which covers Carroll County, sent a statement on behalf of the entire Carroll County delegation Thursday stating their support for the school board’s actions.
The delegation wrote that the state board should “call an immediate emergency meeting to rescind” what the delegation called an “unscientific mask mandate.”
“The facts are clear, cloth masks do not stop COVID-19 transmission,” states the letter, signed by Ready, Del. Susan Krebs, Del. Haven Shoemaker and Del. April Rose, all Republicans who represent District 5 in Carroll County.
Ready did not immediately respond to a phone call asking for clarity on whether the delegation would introduce the legislation, as suggested by the school board’s resolution.
Following the unanimous vote, school board president Kenneth Kiler apologized to the gathered crowd at the school board meeting for the amount of time the board spent discussing the matter.
“This is something that affects every student, every staff member and every family and I’m sorry, but it’s important,” Kiler said.
Latest Latest News in Carroll County
This action follows decisions in several states to drop masks in schools. Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced in recent days they would end school mask mandates sometime in March. Connecticut plans to end its school mandate by the end of February. All four states will allow local school districts to maintain mandates if they choose.