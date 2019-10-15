The Baltimore area’s most significant rainfall in nearly two months is forecast Wednesday, potentially providing some relief to a drought that has rapidly developed.
Carroll County is forecast to get up to three quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday, mostly before 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
As much as an inch of rain is forecast to fall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as a cold front sweeps through the region. There hasn’t been that much rain in a single day at the airport, the region’s point of record, since Aug. 22, when 1.21 inches fell.
In the weeks since then, there has been less than half an inch of total precipitation measured at BWI.
All of Central Maryland, and 83% of the state in all, is in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The “flash drought” developed in a matter of weeks, just a few months after the end of what was Baltimore’s wettest 365-day period on record.
The rainy weather is forecast to usher in seasonably chilly temperatures for the middle of the week. Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Wednesday, around normal for this time of year, and around 60 degrees Thursday, several degrees colder than average for mid-October.
Overnight lows are forecast in the 40s for the second half of the week into the weekend.
Sunshine is forecast to return Thursday, and then the next chance for showers — 30% in Carroll — is expected Sunday night and Monday.