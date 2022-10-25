Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler placed on administrative leave

Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler has been placed on administrative leave, City Manager James Wieprecht, stated in an email late Monday.

“As is the case with any personnel issue, I cannot provide any further information,” Wieprecht stated.

Etzler has worked for the Taneytown Police Department for 20 years. He was elevated to the position of chief in 2019.

Messages left Tuesday for Wieprecht, Mayor Bradley Wantz and the Taneytown Police Department asking who would serve as acting chief while Etzler is on leave were not returned. A spokesperson at the Maryland State Police barracks that serves Taneytown after hours was unaware that the chief had been placed on leave.

Taneytown Chief of Police Jason Etzler (Taneytown Police Department)

Etzler began serving as acting chief in January 2019, after former Taneytown Police Chief William Tyler was placed on leave. Tyler, who had served as chief for 15 years, resigned on Jan. 30, 2019, and pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2019, in the U.S. District Court of Maryland to one count of illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun.

In January 2020, a federal judge sentenced Tyler to a year and a day in prison, and three years of supervised release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines said the case began with a citizen tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Tyler and another officer had taken two machine guns from the police department and were using them for their own purposes.

Etzler was officially sworn in as chief of the Taneytown Police Department in August 2019.

“I am confident in nominating him as our police chief,” Wantz said after nominating Etzler to the position Aug. 8, 2019.

Etzler, 50, grew up in Taneytown and started his career with the police department in August 2002, as a recruit in the academy.

Etzler told The Carroll County Times in 2019 that the police department would “take the corrective actions needed” following Tyler’s resignation.

“I would like the citizens of Taneytown to know that the department is moving forward with very dedicated personnel that always have their best interest in mind,” Etzler said in 2019. “We have taken many steps to improve the operational aspects of the department and will continue to do so.”

Taneytown is the second largest municipality in Carroll County, with about 7,200 residents. Its police department handles 700-800 calls for service each month, and typically employs 12 to 15 officers.