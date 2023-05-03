Hampstead voter guide 2023: Here’s where candidates for mayor and Town Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allow candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words, unedited. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

In the Town of Hampstead’s election May 9, the mayor and two Town Council members are running for reelection, unopposed.

The election is set for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Town Hall, at 1034 S. Carroll St.

In December, an ordinance was passed raising the mayor’s annual salary from $7,000 to $9,800 and council members’ pay from $3,000 to $4,000 annually.

According to town code, neither the mayor’s nor the council members’ salaries may change during their terms of elected office. As a result, after May 9, salaries for Mayor Chris Nevin, and Town Council members Deb Painter and David Unglesbee will increase, while the remaining Town Council members whose seats were not up for election — Diane Barrett, Wayne Thomas and Benjamin Zolman — will continue to earn $3,000 annually until their terms end in May 2025.

For more information on the election, go to https://hampsteadmd.gov.

Mayoral candidate

Chris Nevin

Age: 64

Occupation: First National Bank - Senior Vice President & Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager for Investment Real Estate.

Political experience: Town of Hampstead – Mayor 1995 – 2003, Town Council 2003 – 2010, Mayor 2010 – present. Maryland Municipal League Board of Directors, Conference Planning Committee and Legislative Committee for various one-year terms.

Why are you running? Our Town Government works well as a team having built roots in the community and as a result we understand our past and what it takes to successfully move our Town forward. We understand that raising a family in a safe and nurturing community is what led many of us to choose to live here. We will continue to take a common sense approach to governing and make a commitment to you that we will never take a short term politically expedient option but instead be guided by what is in the long-term best interests of our Town. This approach has served Hampstead well in the past and you can count on us to ensure it will continue into the future.

What is the most important issue in Hampstead? The impact of regulations being issued by Federal and State government agencies. We have proactively addressed our infrastructure and attempted to insulate our Town from new regulations as much as possible. We continue to work with these agencies in an attempt to address issues as they are promulgated. However, new regulations are continually being issued and at much higher standards. Where once the standards were measured in parts per million, we are seeing newer standards at parts per trillion (that’s a one followed by 12 zeros). These new standards are a challenge and will require us to leverage relationships developed over time and to invest significant resources to meet them.

How can more businesses set up shop in the town? Since completion of our Main Street Revitalization Project, we have seen numerous new businesses locating along Main Street. We look forward to continuing to work cooperatively with existing business owners to help make them more successful and continue to attract more new businesses that match the character of our Town. Business provides meaningful jobs and are an important part of the fabric of our Town and our community.

How do you manage development and growth in the town? We look at the long-term implications and whether the infrastructure is in place to support the planned growth. We meet with developers early in the development review process in order to provide feedback to ensure the planned development will be an asset to our Town. We are currently experiencing industrial development at the North Carroll Business Park. Ridge Engineering is expanding with the construction of a new 85,000 SF facility. Carroll County’s Industrial Development Authority is constructing a stormwater management facility on the adjacent 35-acre parcel and grading the land to allow for future business growth. The Town has received several calls about this site with most everyone mentioning an Amazon-like fulfillment center. We have politely declined these overtures because simply put, industrial growth is about businesses that will bring jobs and not mainly trucks – think Ridge, Fuchs and Sauder’s Eggs as the type of companies we would like to attract. As an example, we have started the Development Review Process for the relocation of Hahn’s (including their store) at the Route 482 circle next to Fuchs. This review will take the better part of a year with dirt hopefully moving in the spring/summer of 2024. Had we not been patient, this site could have been a convenience store not something we thought was appropriate for that site. Once the review process begins, our Planning and Zoning Commission who has a diverse background of professional experience offers their insight to make sure the final plan will further benefit our Town. Most importantly, residents are given the opportunity to have their voice heard throughout the process. As a result of this process, we have numerous business and residential projects that have been a positive addition to the character of our Town.

Town Council candidates

Deb Painter

Age: No response

Occupation: I have worked at Penguin Random House for approximately 20 years.

Political experience: I have been on the Hampstead Town Council for the past 3 ½ years and prior to that I was on the Planning and Zoning Commission for four years. I still remain as the liaison between planning and zoning and the town council.

Why are you running? I am running for town council as I absolutely love the town of Hampstead and look forward to serving. My goal has always been to listen to the constituents and alleviate any concerns, or suggestions, that they might have. I love this town and the people here. I believe that, while there are always obstacles (and opposition) , our council truly works to support those that live, and work, in Hampstead.

What is the most important issue in Hampstead? Hampstead has seen quite a bit of growth in the past few years, while we also are busy welcoming additional businesses joining our town in the near future. I find it extremely important for the citizens to continually support our local businesses as they always have.

How can more businesses set up shop in the town? Quite a few new businesses have opened in Hampstead since the completion of our Main Street Revitalization project. There are still some available retail locations in Hampstead and businesses are welcome to contact town hall to discuss the process.

How do you manage development and growth in the town? As Hampstead grows, it is imperative to continue to keep the small town feel that we all know and love. The Mayor and council members support growth while making sure that our resources match new businesses and/or residential plans. The process includes the council meeting with the developers, making sure that codes are met through our Planning and Zoning Commission, and encouraging our citizens to offer their opinions.

David Unglesbee

Age: 53

Occupation: Sales/Manager

Political experience: Two term Town Councilman Hampstead.

Why are you running? We have accomplished so many items over the past years. Complete revitalization of our Main St ( That the Town now owns). Total makeover of our downtown park, The War Memorial Park, with a new amphitheater. The Gardens at Richards Family Cemetery. all the projects that I was involved with, will need to be maintained now. I also have plans for many more projects in Town , that I want to see happen over the next few years here in Hampstead. This will allow us to continue to make Hampstead a destination for visitors, as well as keeping it a great place to live.

What is the most important issue in Hampstead? PFAS is a chemical found in wells and water systems in our state. Thanks to our water department alerting the Mayor and Council to the new State regulations with regards to levels in water we already have a plan, and are working to implement the solution to lower our levels to below the states new regulations. It will take time, and we need to budget for the plan, however we are way ahead of other water systems in terms of lowering the levels.

How can more businesses set up shop in the town? Every month the Town Manager updates us on the economic outlook in Town. We continue to have prospective business reaching out to start a business in Hampstead. We now have a great new Main St., and new business park being laid out in Town. We have also welcomed multiple new restaurants and stores to town over the past few years.

How do you manage development and growth in the town? If and when a development would want to annex into Town, a process would start to work with the Planning and Zoning board here in Town and with the County as well. I do know that we have kept our roads in top condition in Town, and we also have replaced all of the water lines and infrastructure to bring our water system up to modern standards. This has not only saved water from leaking in the ground but also increased our output of water from the wells, for any future needs if needed.