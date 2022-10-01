Carroll County farms offer bounty of fresh apples, pumpkins and other produce as fall begins

Grace Vannino, left, Ruby Piet, Dylan Steele and Erin Hartman, all 12, walk through the corn maze at Local Homestead Products in New Windsor. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Carroll County farms are welcoming the fall season with open arms, buckets full of fresh apples and fields full of bright pumpkins.

The pumpkin patch is now open on weekends at Local Homestead Products in New Windsor, as is the corn maze, which the farm is using to help students at Francis Scott Key High School. One dollar from every corn maze admission will be donated to the school for use by various clubs.

Local Homestead Products was established in 2011 as a small produce stand and has grown to include a more than 100 acre farm and farm market that is open daily at 2425 Marston Road in New Windsor.

The seventh annual pick-your-own pumpkin patch at Local Homestead Products opened this weekend and will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6.

Baugher’s Orchard & Farm in Westminster, a Carroll County institution for more than 100 years, has been upholding the tradition of offering pick-your-own apples and pumpkins since 1976. This year Baugher’s is offering another pick-your-own crop — sunflowers.

Cyndy Howes, manager of Baugher’s market, said the growing season this year has been great, and there is plenty of fall produce to go around.

“The trees are full, and we have plenty of apples to pick,” she said, adding that right now is considered mid-season for apple picking. “There’s plenty of apples and lots of different varieties.”

This week Baugher’s was named one of the 10 best pumpkin patches in the nation by USA Today readers, and the farm has plenty of pumpkins. On weekends, hayrides out to the apple and pumpkin fields are offered.

Pick-your-own sessions are offered on Saturdays and Sundays, weather dependent. The market is open daily. Howes advises calling 410-857-0111 before coming out to pick.

The farm also offers scarecrow making and a petting zoo on weekends, and has a restaurant, market and bakery open every day.

. “We have a farmer’s market that has apples picked and ready to go every day,” Howes said.

In Marriottsville the Buppert family worked through a dry spell July through September and was able to still produce an abundant crop of pumpkins and other fall produce this year at their Doran’s Chance Farm, according to Deb Buppert.

“It was almost two months of no rain,” Buppert said, “and it was a critical time for the pumpkins because they set their blossom.”

Due to the Bupperts’ “nice and rich” soil the pumpkins survived and thrived just in time for fall. Buppert said they were grateful to be welcoming healthy pumpkins this year after last year when an airborne disease took over some of their crops.

A variety of standard and heirloom pumpkins are available at the farm at 6914 Ridge Road, for picking yourself from the fields or grabbing from their farm market.

The farm also offers an educational program for preschoolers and kindergarteners, who can enjoy a hayride and pick a pumpkin to take home.

“I always talk with them about what we farm and where their food comes from,” Buppert said.