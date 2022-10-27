Early voting underway at Hampstead, Sykesville and Westminster locations

An "I Voted Early" sticker is seen on the first day of early voting in the voting center located at the Westminster Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Early voting is underway in Carroll County, and as of noon, Thursday, 830 residents had cast ballots in person at one of three locations set up through Nov. 3.

According to Katherine Berry, Carroll County elections director, of the 830 ballots cast, 499 were from registered Republicans, 221 were from registered Democrats, and 110 were from other voters.

As of Monday, there are 127,605 active registered voters in Carroll County.

Of that, 63,771 are Republicans, 33,572 are Democrats, 28,139 are unaffiliated and 1,033 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 797 voters, the Green Party has 191 and another 102 are registered with the Working Class Party.

Jessica Condon of Westminster voted Thursday morning. Condon said she appreciates the opportunity to vote before life gets in the way.

“I’m a mom of two,” Condon, 38, said, “and it was just easiest to make sure that I get in here before anybody gets sick or busy or anything. I’ve been anxious to get my vote in, so I wanted to make sure I was here (on the) first day.”

Condon, who is an independent voter, said she is most invested in the Board of Education race. Her children attend Cranberry Station Elementary School.

Also voting early Thursday was Eldersburg resident Diane Buppert, who voted for Democrat Wes Moore for governor and Patricia Dorsey, Thomas Scanlan and Amanda Jozkowski for school board.

Buppert, 68, said she never voted for a Democrat before this election, despite identifying as a Democrat.

“This is the first time I’ve voted for my party,” Buppert said. “Not just because [it’s] the one I like, but because of what’s happening.” Buppert said she believes “the Republican Party is becoming corrupt.”

Michael Evelind, 60, of Mount Airy said voting early was a smooth experience and convenient for him because of his plans for out-of-town travel during the week of Election Day.

“I wasn’t sure about the Board of Education votes,” Evelind said, “so I chose to skip that ballot. For the rest of them I was pretty confident in my vote.”

The said he identifies as a Republican, but always makes his own choice when deciding how to vote.

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through Nov. 3 at the following locations:

Old North Carroll High School Library Complex, 1400 Panther Drive, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Sykesville

Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

For more information on voting, go to https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/.