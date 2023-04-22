Westminster man severely burned by homemade fireworks in his garage

A 68-year-old Westminster man is in stable condition after he was injured while making homemade fireworks in his garage Friday morning, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

At about 10 a.m., Friday, a deputy state fire marshal who was in the area arrived at a home in the 300 block of Parisian Way in Westminster and found the homeowner suffering from severe burns, according to a news release from the state fire marshal; the man told the marshal that he was making homemade fireworks before the fire erupted.

Advertisement

The man suffered severe burns and was flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., for treatment.

The Westminster Fire Department contained the fire in the garage and said no one else was in the house at the time of the fire.

Advertisement

Explosive specialists from the State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad investigated the scene and gained approval from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office to search the home.

“They located and recovered materials used for making homemade fireworks and several destructive devices in various stages of construction,” the news release said. “Bomb technicians rendered all of the devices safe and properly disposed of any of the remaining products.”

Certified explosive specialists with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Carroll County HAZMAT Team also assisted.